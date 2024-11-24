The director of Alien: Romulus is eager to make a sequel.

HQ

The latest installment in the Alien franchise has been a solid success for Disney, leaving little doubt that a sequel will happen. Director Fede Alvarez recently commented on this in an interview, saying:

"Well, I mean, we definitely want to do it. The studio wants to do it. I want to do it. I think with sequels, it's always about finding the right story. Me and Rodo, my co-writer, we have some ideas, but it's not until we find something that we go, 'Okay, that is a movie worth making,' that we really embark on it. So that's the process we are in right now, trying to find a story that is worthy of everyone's time and is worthy of the title.

Otherwise, you never want to fall into the mistake of making a sequel just because the first one is a big hit... making a sequel just because you can make it, that's always a recipe for disaster."

SPOILERS - read at your own risk.

Alvarez went on to discuss the two surviving characters from Romulus and how the next story will likely focus on them and their continued adventures in space:

"The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them, and I want to see what their story is."

It's clear that the sequel will take some time to develop, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Better to do it right than to rush out something mediocre.

What did you think of Alien: Romulus, and are you looking forward to the continuation of the story?