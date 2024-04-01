The director behind Ex Machina and Civil War is retiring

Alex Garland began his career as a filmmaker writing screenplays, primarily for his friend Danny Boyle. His work includes The Beach, 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Dredd. There were many popular scripts before he made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Ex Machina. After that, he made the TV series Devs and Annihilation. With Garland's fourth film now in theatres, he has announced that he is retiring.

On his retirement, he said: "Nothing's changed. I'm in a very similar state. I'm not planning to direct again in the foreseeable future."

