The director behind Black Panther and Creed is working on a reboot of The X-Files

A reboot of The X-Files — could that actually be something worth getting excited about? Well, that's exactly what Ryan Coogler, the director behind Black Panther and Creed, is currently working on. He revealed this in a podcast where he shared his ambitious plans and said he hopes to make each episode "scary as hell."

As if that wasn't enough, Coogler is also in talks with Gillian Anderson, hoping she'll return in some form to reprise her role as Dana Scully. Anderson has previously been hesitant about returning to the role, but according to Coogler, she's now more open to the idea — at least if it's a smaller-scale project.

The original series aired, as many of you probably remember, from 1993 to 2002, and got a whole generation of teenagers looking up at the sky, wondering if we're really alone in the universe. Two additional seasons were produced between 2016 and 2018, with both Mulder and Scully back together again.

But the new seasons never quite reached the same massive success as the original — for various reasons. So the question now is whether Coogler can breathe new life into this classic. We can only hope.

Are you up for another round of The X-Files?