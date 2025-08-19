The Diplomat will return to Netflix in October

HQ

Netflix has been steadily sharing information and updates about the upcoming next chapter in the story of The Diplomat, as most recently we were told that the third season would land in the autumn. Now we have an update on this that adds extra detail.

The streamer has confirmed that The Diplomat's third season will premiere on October 16. On this date, all of the episodes in the season will arrive and will start unpacking a new narrative thread that once again sees Keri Russell's Kate Wyler at odds with Alison Janney's Grace Penn, following the former accusing the latter of being at the centre of a terrorist plot.

Needless to say, there will be a lot of political drama and intrigue to unpack in this next batch of episodes, which are further teased in a fresh trailer that also confirms the premiere date.