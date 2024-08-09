The Diplomat returns to Netflix in October

Netflix didn't wait very long at all before announcing that a second season of its drama series The Diplomat had been greenlit. The show sees Keri Russell starring as the character of Kate, as she is tasked with navigating all manner of political turbulence, and as we saw in the first season, not exactly doing so without facing problems. In fact (spoiler alert), the first season concluded with Kate coming to the realisation that the British Prime Minister ordered the heinous attack on the British warship and not a hostile nation...

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to see how Kate navigates and goes about bringing this realisation into the light, as Netflix has now slapped a date on when the second season of The Diplomat will arrive on the streaming service.

We're told that it will kick off on October 31, and with that in mind, creator Debora Cahn has teased a little about what this coming season will offer.

"The US and the UK don't spy on each other, In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust? And that's not all Kate has to contend with — there's also the bomb that exploded in the Season 1 finale. "Kate's colleagues and her almost-ex-husband (Rufus Sewell) are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning ... all of it, in pieces."

Will you be watching the second season of The Diplomat?