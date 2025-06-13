The Diplomat returns to Netflix in autumn

HQ

It has been a bit quiet from Netflix these past couple of weeks, as the streamer kicks back following its Tudum Festival blowout. But recently it returned to form and announced when one of its bigger drama series would be back.

It has been confirmed that The Diplomat will return to Netflix for its third season this autumn. Nope, there's no firm date yet unfortunately, but there is a new trailer to gawk at and an official synopsis of the season too.

As per Netflix Tudum, "When we pick up for Season 3 of The Diplomat, Kate has just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she's after the VP's job. But now the president is dead, Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal's campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford)."

Production has wrapped on this third season, meaning it is now just receiving its post-production edits and touch ups before being released. This could mean that it arrives earlier in the autumn, perhaps even in September, as one of the streamer's big offerings for that month.

Check out the trailer below.