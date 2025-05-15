English
The Diplomat

The Diplomat gets a Season 4 renewal from Netflix ahead of Season 3's premiere

The next batch of drama episodes will debut in the autumn.

Netflix intends to debut and premiere the next chapter of The Diplomat's story this autumn, on an undetermined official date. While we still have nothing to add in regards to this, the streaming giant has decided to announce something else related to the show, with this being the plans for a fourth season.

Yep, Season 3 isn't here yet but Netflix is looking to the future already to ensure that The Diplomat returns for at least a fourth outing as well. This was affirmed in a Tudum article, where Netflix notes the following:

"The Diplomat Season 4 has officially been greenlit, meaning Kate (Keri Russell), Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), and the rest of the political power players will be back for more stately homes and state secrets."

Are you pleased to hear that The Diplomat will continue for at least another season?

The Diplomat

