The difference between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, according to Mats Wilander

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will define a new era of tennis. Few people can argue that. But there are differences in their playstyles. Mats Wilander is one of those former players who believe that they are even faster than Nadal and Federer in their prime.

However, he pointed out some differences after the Wimbledon final, won by Sinner, showing clear superiority over the Spaniard, even if not by much. The Swedish, who won seven Grand Slams, including Roland Garros three times in the 1980s, said in an interview with L'Equipe that Alcaraz has "exceptional talent", but Sinner', instead, is the result of hard work and dedication.

Referring to Sinner, Wilander said to be "convinced that he will soon become a role model for all the other players, because not everyone can play like Alcaraz does. The Spanish ace has an extremely rare talent even among professional players, but anyone can try to play like Sinner."

His game does not require exceptional talent, but it does require total dedication", he added. "He has the ability to impose a crazy pace from the baseline and takes the breath away from his opponents. As soon as they play a shorter shot, they are immediately punished."

Do you agree with how Mats Wilander sees the difference between Sinner and Alcaraz? The rivalry will continue this summer, and with nothing to lose, Alcaraz could chase and nearly catch Sinner in the ATP top ranking before the US Open...