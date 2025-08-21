The Diary of Anne Frank is no longer available in some school shelves in Florida

HQ

In the US of A, the southern state of Florida is taking the protection of their children and other citizens very seriously. According to The Guardian, "Hundreds of titles are being pulled from library and classroom shelves", just as when a new school-year starts.

Florida has already had "the highest rate of book bans nationwide this year, [and] is continuing to censor reading materials in schools": 4,561 cases of prohibited titles and spanning 33 school districts.

In May, Hillsborough county school district was forced to remove more than 600 books, which cost the district $350,000. Removed books include The Diary of Anne Frank and What Girls Are Made of by Elana K. Arnold.

In Escambia county, one of the nine school districts that have taken books off their library shelves, the number is 400 titles, including I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou and Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut.