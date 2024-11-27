The Dexter prequel series shows a star-studded cast in new trailer

HQ

Because studios can never really let anything die, we have a Dexter prequel series coming our way next month. Big news for the seven people out there that wanted this. Jokes aside, the new series Dexter: Original Sin shows us the origins of how Dexter first started killing, as well as giving us some insight into his earlier life.

We also get to see characters that didn't have large roles in the original series, such as Harry Morgan, Dexter's father. There are younger versions of existing characters, too, and Michael C. Hall - the original Dexter actor - is reprising his role (sort of) as Dexter's inner monologue.

The show also features new faces, like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey, filling out a decently stacked cast for streaming. You can check out the trailer below and keep an eye out for Dexter: Original Sin when it premieres on Paramount+ on the 13th of December.