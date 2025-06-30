The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicks off - The original cast Is back!

HQ

It's finally official: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is happening. Filming began on June 30th, perfectly timed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic 2006 comedy.

20th Century Studios confirmed the news on Instagram, and the best part? The original cast is officially returning. That means Meryl Streep is back as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs, and both Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are also on board.

Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel are also returning behind the scenes, bringing a sense of continuity to the sequel. Joining the cast is Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, who will play Miranda's husband - a character only briefly mentioned in the first film.

The story is expected to revolve around a changed media landscape: Miranda must navigate a new reality, while Emily (Blunt) has climbed the ranks to a top position in the world of luxury fashion. The film is currently slated for release on May 1st next year.