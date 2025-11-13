The Devil Wears Prada 2 gets its first teaser trailer

HQ

After almost two decades, the glam is back - the first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here, with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway returning to their iconic roles. A truly nostalgic reunion that this time will revolve around Miranda struggling to navigate an industry in free fall. This time around the roles have been reversed, and now it's the once ice-cold editor who's chasing her former assistant, who now works at one of the major luxury fashion companies and holds the advertising money Miranda desperately needs for Runway to stay afloat.

The premiere is set for May 1st next year, and for everyone who appreciated the original film's mix of glamour and office drama, there's plenty to look forward to. Check out the confident teaser below.

Are you ready for new adventures in the fashion world?