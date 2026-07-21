The development of Poppy Playtime Chapter 6 has been confirmed, featuring new stories and characters set in the terrifying toy factory

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For years, Poppy Playtime has been a real phenomenon amongst horror fans, both on PC and, later, on consoles, and millions of brave souls have ventured into the Playtime Co. factory to uncover its secrets whilst fleeing its sinister resident monsters such as Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Loonglegs, Catnap and others. With the release of Poppy Playtime Chapter Five: Broken Things, it seemed that the game's story and plot were complete and neatly tied up, but perhaps this was merely a smokescreen concealing the truth...

It has been discovered that Austin James's LinkedIn profile - Creative Lead and Concept Artist at Mob Entertainment - listed his role as a concept artist for Poppy Playtime Chapters 5 and 6, specifically mentioning character and toy art design for these instalments of the episodic series.

James is not exactly a freelancer on a temporary contract, but rather the company's current creative lead, so it's reasonable to assume the information is accurate. Further evidence of this is that his LinkedIn profile has since been swiftly edited and no longer includes any mention of Chapters 5 and 6.

Naturally, there is no further official information available at present regarding the continuation of Poppy Playtime, but given the pace of work on the previous Chapters, it would come as no surprise if we were to see some sort of teaser before the end of 2026.

Are you ready to delve even deeper into the world of Poppy Playtime?