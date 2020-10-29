The development of Alien: Isolation was not easy, new documentary reveals

You're watching Advertisements

In 2014, we got a first-person horror game Alien: Isolation from Creative Assembly, which is mostly known for its strategy games. The game has an old-fashioned saving system, and only one alien to fear. Still, the game makes you fear the dark like only a few games have done before or since.

The game surprised everybody and was eventually one of the best games of 2014. But things could have ended in an entirely different way because the development process was not easy.

All of this has now been revealed in a new documentary made by Noclip on YouTube. The channel produces crowdfunded documentaries about the gaming industry. Previously it has done its own documentaries, for example, about Rocket League, CD Projekt Red and The Witcher series, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and DOOM series.

Alien: Isolation is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Switch. You can read our review about the game right here.

