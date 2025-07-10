The developers reveal once and for all how Lumines should be pronounced

HQ

Lumines started its journey as a brilliant Tetris alternative for the PSP in 2005, and in total it has been released in around ten different iterations. The last one was Lumines Remastered, which means it's been a while since we got to experience its rhythm-based puzzling.

Later this year, however, Lumines Arise will be released, and with it, there will be several influencers talking about it. But... it's not always easy to know which title they're talking about, as the pronunciation varies greatly. Only one way can be accurate though, and in a short video featuring series founder Tetsuya Mizuguchi, developer Enhance Games reveals how Lumines is actually pronounced.

Judging from the reactions, many people have mispronounced the name themselves ever since it was originally launched and say they intend to continue doing so even though they now know the right way to say it. How you have pronounced the game yourself and intend to pronounce it in the future is of course none of our business, but at least now you have the answer.

Check it out below. Was it as you thought?