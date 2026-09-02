The developers of Peak are publishing the new precision platformer Rebounder

Aggro Crab Games, the developers behind Another Crab's Treasure, Peak, and Crashout Crew, have announced they're working on a new game. Not in a development capacity, mind, but they'll be publishing ThirtyThree's new precision platformer Rebound.

Fans of Aggro Crab's games will feel right at home with Rebounder. Its unique, comic book visuals and fast-paced gameplay style help it stand out, as you play as an astronaut on a remote lunar worksite who has to speed through hazardous terrain in order to make deliveries as fast as possible.

"PEAK's success put us in a unique position. We weren't really interested in significantly growing the size of our team, but we were interested in growing our catalogue. We like to be hands-on with the projects we're working with, we can offer some unique perspectives and feedback to games from our background as indie developers and our experience self-publishing. We've also grown a massive community over the years who trust our approach to how we make and promote our own games," explained Corey Warning, Aggro Crab's head of publishing in a press release.

Aggro Crab is looking for more projects to publish alongside Rebounder, but it does have some criteria developers need to fulfil. "We're generally looking for games that fit the vibe of the Aggro Crab catalog, and stuff that we think will resonate well with our audience. And no generative AI slop," Warning says. Games also will need $500,000 or less to cross the finish line in around 2 years or less, and intense games with an attitude will be prioritised.

Rebounder is releasing in 2027.