The developers of Lies of P are working on a new horror game

Neowiz is riding high on the success of Lies of P, with the team hard at work polishing the new downloadable content set to release early next year. Naturally, they also have ambitious plans for what's next for the studio. It has now been revealed that their upcoming project will be a horror game with a science fiction theme, developed using Unreal Engine 5.

The announcement came from the Korean site EBN, which also confirmed that the Lies of P DLC is slated for release early next year.

