The developers behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 teases a potential Switch 2 release at Devcom 2025

At Devcom 2025, the team behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33—Raphäel Joffres, Florian Torres, Michel Nohra, and Armande Lecointre—opened up about the creation of their acclaimed RPG, which has earned praise fit for an early Game of the Year contender.

One of the standout features of Expedition 33 is the team's ability to maintain design independence despite being a small studio.

"It was key to the success of the game. The more we iterate, the more quality we get. The programmers provide us just enough tools, so we can do what we want with them. That helped us bring a lot of creativity and a lot of efficient work," explained one developer.

Perhaps more critically, the game is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5, the team confirmed that a version for the upcoming Switch 2 is under consideration.

"We have some opportunities that we will explore, but currently we cannot confirm anything," one of the developers said. Fans hoping to experience Expedition 33 on Nintendo's next handheld-console hybrid will have to wait for more details, though the team seems open to the idea.

Reflecting on the game's reception, the team expressed gratitude and amazement.

"We were not expecting so much positivity and love...It's quite amazing to see fans, because it's the first time I have fans. It's kind of crazy," they said. While still developing updates for Expedition 33, the team is already looking forward to future projects.

You can watch the full interview below.