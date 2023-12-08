The developer behind Untitled Goose Game has unveiled its next game

House House became a bit of an indie sensation a few years ago when it debuted and launched the popular Untitled Goose Game. But since that title made its arrival, the developer has been rather quiet. This will all be changing soon.

Because during The Game Awards, House House has announced their next project, with this being a cooperative adventure game called Big Walk. The title is described as the developer's most ambitious game to date, and sees you and a bunch of friends heading to an island covered in Australian bushland to explore, solve a variety of puzzles and challenges, and to improve your communication as a group.

We're told that Big Walk will be coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025, and you can check out a first look at the game in the trailer below.