The developer behind A Mortician's Tale just shadow-dropped a new and free game

Developers Gabby DaRienzo, Kait Tremblay, Jen Costa, Nina Wong, halina heron, Mobeen Fikree, and Jacquelin de Leon of Laundry Bear Games has been working to dispel some of the stigma that surrounds death. In the past, this came in the form of the indie title A Mortician's Tale, a project that looked to project death in a more positive and natural manner, and now the same team are back at it.

As part of Wholesome Games Direct, we have just been shown another glimpse of Seasonala Cemetery, a game that is described as a "meditative experience that invites players to explore the serene beauty of a living, breathing cemetery." The idea behind the game is to wander around a cemetery that reflects the date, season, and time of where you currently are in the world, all to provide a weather and day/night experience that mirrors reality in-game. From here, the aim is to simply "observe and interact with NPCs and animals as they visit Seasonala Cemetery, all while listening to ambient sounds recorded from a real-life cemetery."

While that might seem quite unusual, it's worth checking out the game if you have a little time to spare, as it has just launched on Steam and itch.io, as a completely free game too.