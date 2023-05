HQ

Not all the news at the Playstation Showcase was big, but it may be good enough. The until recently PC-exclusive, physics-based destruction simulator Teardown, which was released last fall to great reviews, is coming to the Playstation. Considering how demanding it could be on the PC, it's no surprise that the old faithful Playstation 4 will be without it, and it's an exclusive to the Playstation 5. Sometime "this year" is the time frame to relate to, and you can see the playful trailer below.