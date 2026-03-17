The designer behind Borderlands 4's latest Vault Hunter was the developer who made Claptrap a playable character

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Next week, we'll be tucking into Borderlands 4's first story pack DLC, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned. As well as a new map to explore, bosses to fight, and story to experience, we've also got an additional Vault Hunter to play as in C4sh, the Rogue, who comes from a very experienced Vault Hunter designer.

In a recent PS Blog, Tommy Westerman gave us a glimpse at C4sh's powers, design inspirations, and more. He's worked at Gearbox since Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, where he worked on Claptrap as a playable character, as well as Jack the Doppelganger and Aurelia the Baroness. From there, he's worked on Amara and Zane in Borderlands 3, Clawbringer and Spellshot in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Rafa, Harlowe, and of course C4sh in Borderlands 4.

As we see in the blog and in the trailer below, a lot of C4sh's mechanics seem to rely on luck. Well, luck he can certainly influence. Whether it's rolling dice to stun, damage, and debuff enemies, or chucking deadly cards at their heads, C4sh plays a lot like he's just stepped out of a casino, and is looking to make up for some losses. Westerman explains that for C4sh's design, the idea was to make him another playable robot that stood out from other similar characters.

"We know that fans love robot Vault Hunters like Pre-Sequel's Claptrap and BL3's FL4K the Beastmaster, so we were eager to bring C4sh to Borderlands 4. When thinking up a Vault Hunter's origins, our first pillar is to simply make an interesting character, whether they're flesh and blood or circuits and bolts," Westerman writes. "We started with the idea of a CasinoBot who's obsessed with numbers and probability, but the exciting hook for us was C4sh's desire to seek out eldritch trinkets that completely upend mathematical chances. As for what C4sh adds thematically to Borderlands 4's ensemble, most people picture classic rogues as sneak-attacking thieves, but there's also the gambler who relies on luck and wit. We want C4sh to feel like that latter, rarer archetype: someone who doesn't pick pockets, but steals your money anyway because he knows how to manipulate the odds."

C4sh arrives to Borderlands 4 on the 26th of March.