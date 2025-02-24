The Delta Force campaign is so challenging that not even the developers manage to complete it

HQ

Last week saw the release of the campaign for Team Jade's free-to-play multiplayer game Delta Force. However, the game is anything but a first-person shooter of typical calibre. The game's campaign is so difficult that you'll likely need a full team of four to complete it.

In an interview with MP1st, one of the developers emphasises the game's unforgiving difficulty.

The enemies are quick to go down with just a few bullets, so do you. There's also a ton of enemies rushing at you at any given time, so it gets overwhelming... the enemy team have perfect vision, so if they see even a sliver of your character, they'll pull that trigger. Even if they won't always hit you, that adds to the tension of always needing to be in cover.

To put things into perspective, no one in Team Jade has managed to complete the entire campaign on their own! According to the developers themselves, the game requires courage, determination and sacrifice. Black Hawk Down is the ultimate test of skill, requiring everything you have, as this is not a shooting range, this is war.