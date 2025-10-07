The Definitive Book of SNES RPGs is a love letter to 16-bit classics

HQ

For many of us who played the Super Nintendo as kids, its many RPGs stand among the system's absolute highlights — a genre that truly flourished on the 16-bit machine. Bitmap Books aims to honor that legacy with the massive upcoming volume The Definitive Book of SNES RPGs Vol. 1.

This hefty tome spans 550 pages, packed with developer interviews, essays, and glorious nostalgia. Volume 1 will cover titles from A to K, focusing on classics like Chrono Trigger, EarthBound, Breath of Fire, Final Fantasy II, and more. As always with Bitmap Books, this isn't just a dry encyclopedia — it's a heartfelt deep dive into the magic and memories of the SNES era, exploring why these games still resonate with players today.

Preorders are already open, and the official release is set for October 15th. For collectors, there's also an exclusive limited edition available for those who want something extra special.

So... feeling tempted?