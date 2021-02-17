The debut trailer for the Mortal Kombat movie will be revealed tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

Despite it being just two months away from release, we really haven't seen a lot from the Mortal Kombat movie besides a handful of screenshots. That all changes tomorrow, however, as the film's debut trailer will be revealed. This was confirmed in a post on Twitter, which included a moving image of Sub-Zero holding his iconic frosty Kori Blade.

If you haven't seen already, the synopsis of the film reads: "A washed-up mixed martial arts fighter named Cole Young is unaware of his hidden lineage or why he is being hunted down by Sub-Zero of the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Concerned for the safety of his family, he seeks out a clique of fighters that were chosen to defend Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of Outworld."

The Mortal Kombat movie will premiere April 16, 2021 in select theaters and on HBO Max.