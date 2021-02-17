LIVE

The debut trailer for the Mortal Kombat movie will be revealed tomorrow

Up until this point we have only seen screenshots for the upcoming film.

Despite it being just two months away from release, we really haven't seen a lot from the Mortal Kombat movie besides a handful of screenshots. That all changes tomorrow, however, as the film's debut trailer will be revealed. This was confirmed in a post on Twitter, which included a moving image of Sub-Zero holding his iconic frosty Kori Blade.

If you haven't seen already, the synopsis of the film reads: "A washed-up mixed martial arts fighter named Cole Young is unaware of his hidden lineage or why he is being hunted down by Sub-Zero of the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Concerned for the safety of his family, he seeks out a clique of fighters that were chosen to defend Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of Outworld."

The Mortal Kombat movie will premiere April 16, 2021 in select theaters and on HBO Max.

