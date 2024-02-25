The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has been recreated in LEGO

HQ

After seeing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, animator Trevor Carlee decided to try and recreate it, scene by scene, in LEGO. The style, yes, it is the same as the popular movies and the end result is nothing but really impressive.

So impressive that even the Deadpool & Wolverine director himself commented on the video with the words "this is incredible", and we can't help but agree.

Check out the remade trailer below, peppered with that typically wonderful LEGO humour.

Would you like to see a LEGO Marvel movie?