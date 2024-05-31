The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket lets you stick whatever you want inside Wolverine's mouth

HQ

2024 will be the year the war of the popcorn buckets began. At least, that's according to Ryan Reynolds, who recently unveiled the popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine, which features a wide-open Wolverine mouth.

The mouth is open very wide, so you won't have to worry about your hand getting trapped as you try and pull out an unhealthy handful of popcorn. Reynolds revealed the snack receptacle in a new video on Twitter/X, showing it in a very sensual manner.

We're not sure what else could have a slightly sexual, viral popcorn bucket, but if this is the way movie marketing is going, we can imagine that there will be a few more in due course.

