Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The dead rise once more from their graves, Return of the Living Dead reboot confirmed

The movie is said to offer the same style of dark humour.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Someone better call for more paramedics, because the ever-hungry living dead are getting ready for a big-time comeback. Yep, Return of the Living Dead has been confirmed for a reboot, 30 years after the final instalment in the zombie franchise hit cinemas. Living Dead Media who shared the news tells us how the new film will follow in the same vein as previous ones, i.e. with the same dark humour, and the director of the project will be Steve Wolsh who gave us Muck and the really bad Kill Her Goats.

Are you looking forward to being revisited by the living dead?

The dead rise once more from their graves, Return of the Living Dead reboot confirmed


Loading next content