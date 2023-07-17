The dead rise once more from their graves, Return of the Living Dead reboot confirmed

HQ

Someone better call for more paramedics, because the ever-hungry living dead are getting ready for a big-time comeback. Yep, Return of the Living Dead has been confirmed for a reboot, 30 years after the final instalment in the zombie franchise hit cinemas. Living Dead Media who shared the news tells us how the new film will follow in the same vein as previous ones, i.e. with the same dark humour, and the director of the project will be Steve Wolsh who gave us Muck and the really bad Kill Her Goats.

Are you looking forward to being revisited by the living dead?