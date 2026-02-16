The Dead by Daylight movie takes a big leap forward at Blumhouse

HQ

We are in the age of the video game adaptation, as many of us know, and yet even though a lot of projects are announced, some of them only get that far. That's not going to be the case with the adaptation of Behaviour Interactive's horror hit Dead by Daylight, though, as it has been confirmed that the writers of the film have been found.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alexandre Aja are writing the movie for Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Johnson-McGoldrick has previously worked with James Wan on multiple Conjuring movies, becoming a key voice in the franchise, while Aja has credits for a number of big horror hits like Piranha 3D, Crawl, and The Hills Have Eyes.

The search for a director is still ongoing, but with writers working away on the script we could have some big steps taken towards production fairly soon. "What David and Alexandre bring to Dead by Daylight is a rare balance of character driven storytelling and relentless genre intensity," said Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse. "Drawing from survival horror and psychological terror, their work establishes a world where fear is not just experienced, but earned. It is a cinematic blueprint designed to attract a director who can elevate that vision through performance and scale."

In recent years, Dead by Daylight has become well-known for its crossover events, bringing in other well-known horror IP characters. However, we're sure that the adaptation will go back to the game's roots, using its original hunters and survivors to keep things fresh and terrifying in this new movie.