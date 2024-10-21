The Dead by Daylight movie script is in the works

HQ

After the success of Five Nights at Freddy's, it seems studio Blumhouse is eager to adapt another horror video game. Teaming up with James Wan's Atomic Monster, Blumhouse revealed the idea last year, but very little information has come our way since.

Now, Jason Blum of Blumhouse confirmed the studio is working on the script for the movie. Speaking to Comicbook.com, he had the following to say:

"We don't put movies in the calendar until we have the right script... It took 10 years to make Five Nights at Freddy's, and I think one of the reasons the movie worked is because we spent 10 years trying to get it right... We're working on a script, but it could be five years, it could be 12 months. You just don't know. You can't make the movie until the script is right, and you don't know how long that'll take."

No other names have been attached to the film since its reveal, but it might be a long time before we get another update. Fans won't be happy with the prospect of waiting five years or more, but they'll just have to hope the script comes along in good time.