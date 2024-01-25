The DCU is nearing the end of its search for Supergirl

HQ

Not long ago, we reported that Warner Bros. had been running screen tests for Supergirl, with four actresses being in the mix for the role at the time. They were Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones, Cailee Spaeny and Meg Donnelly.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, those actresses have been cut down to two. Only Milly Alcock, best known for her work in House of the Dragon, and Meg Donnelly of Zombies fame remain. DCU bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran were present in their most recent screen tests.

Supergirl is going to be an important character in the new DCU. Introduced in Superman: Legacy, she'll have her own movie soon after in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There's still plenty of time to cast the right actress, as Superman: Legacy isn't set to release until 2025. There doesn't seem to be any indication on who's more likely to come out on top, but Meg Donnelly does have experience voicing Supergirl in some DC animated projects, so perhaps that'll help her case.