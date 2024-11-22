HQ

If you frequently watch Sky/Now TV or Peacock, you're probably well aware that a show called The Day of the Jackal recently premiered. The series stars Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch as a hitman and intelligence agent, respectively, as the latter is tasked with finding and bringing the former to justice. The show has been available for two weeks now, and it's clearly been received well enough to appease the network executives so far.

We say this because Sky has revealed that The Day of the Jackal will be back for a second season. We're told that the show has been the biggest Sky Original launch ever and the biggest Sky launch in the past two years as well, on top of being the top-ranked show on Peacock and a top five streaming original in the US during its opening weekend.

All of this means that The Day of the Jackal has been greenlit for a return, although we're not told as of yet when the second season is planned to debut. As the first only recently debuted, we will probably have to wait until late 2025 or more likely sometime in 2026 for more episodes.