The Day of the Jackal offers suspenseful thriller action in new trailer

Frederick Forsyth's novel The Day of the Jackal will soon be released as a TV series, with none other than Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything, Fantastic Beasts) playing the stone-cold assassin known as Jackal.

Jackal is the world's best in his, morally possibly somewhat dubious, profession and has managed to get away with it so far. But the latest murder was apparently one too many and a tenacious British intelligence officer is making his life increasingly difficult. She "starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake".

The series begins airing on Peacock in the US on November 14, but here in Europe, different streaming services and dates apply, with Sky Network (premiering on November 7) and SkyShowtime (premiering on December 6) seeming to dominate.

Watch the trailer below for what looks to be a thrilling thriller series with high production values and big name actors.