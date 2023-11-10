The Day Before's PC specs are here and they're a bit odd

HQ

The Day Before, the game that people still aren't sure is real around a month prior to its early access release, has revealed its PC requirements on Steam.

In the lead-up to its December launch, we've seen a new trailer alongside a reveal of the game's price when it does go into early access. Now, we have the specs you'll need in order to run the game. Both the minimum and recommended settings require 16GB of RAM, 55GB of storage space, and prefer an SSD.

For minimum performance, you'll need an i5-8400 or AMD equivalent as your CPU, and a GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent as your GPU. For recommended settings, an i7-8700 or AMD equivalent is needed as your CPU, and a GTX 1080 Ti or AMD equivalent accompanying should be your GPU.

What I find strange about these requirements is that they are really not that intensive. The Nvidia GTX 10 series released in 2016, and while its great that people without the latest parts will be able to run the game, it does seem strange there's no notes about higher quality cards or RTX availability. Moreover, the constant references to an AMD equivalent points to a lack of knowledge in the CPUs and GPUs that AMD has to offer. If you know the equivalent, then that's fine, but usually people like to see a point of reference on the AMD side as well, rather than just being told to figure out an equivalent.

What do you think about these specs and can your PC run The Day Before?