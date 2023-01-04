The Day Before will feature Ray-Tracing and DLSS3 at release in March

HQ

In a few months time, developer Fntastic will be launching its post-apocalyptic zombie MMO The Day Before, on March 1, 2023 to be exact. But ahead of that date, it has been revealed that when release arrives the game will support both Ray-Tracing effects and also DLSS3 technology for maximum visual options.

As part of this announcement, Fantastic has also shown off these features in action as part of a gameplay reveal trailer, where we get to see how the game looks with RTX enabled. Needless to say, while the world seems to be quite the grim and dangerous place, it does love very pretty indeed.