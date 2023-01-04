Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Day Before will feature Ray-Tracing and DLSS3 at release in March

      And you can see that in action here.

      HQ

      In a few months time, developer Fntastic will be launching its post-apocalyptic zombie MMO The Day Before, on March 1, 2023 to be exact. But ahead of that date, it has been revealed that when release arrives the game will support both Ray-Tracing effects and also DLSS3 technology for maximum visual options.

      As part of this announcement, Fantastic has also shown off these features in action as part of a gameplay reveal trailer, where we get to see how the game looks with RTX enabled. Needless to say, while the world seems to be quite the grim and dangerous place, it does love very pretty indeed.

      HQ
      The Day Before

