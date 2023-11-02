The Day Before will cost $39 when it launches into Early Access

HQ

Yesterday evening, developer Fntastic and publisher Mytona announced that The Day Before will not be making its planned release date of November 10 as we previously expected, and that instead the game will be launching into Early Access on December 7.

It has now been confirmed that The Day Before will be arriving as an Early Access project that costs $39, and that the price will increase to $49 when it eventually leaves Early Access. We're told as well that anyone who picks up the Early Access version will not need to re-purchase to access the full game when that time arrives.

We're also told that there will be no pre-ordering for the game, and that the reason why the team has decided to launch into Early Access revolves around wanting to ensure there are no "unforeseen circumstances" due to this being its "first huge game".

Fntastic has also affirmed that it has now locked up the name The Day Before, meaning we can expect the title of the game to remain as such going forward.

As for the exact release time for The Day Before, the game will launch at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET on December 7, 2023 on PC, as the console versions of the game have been delayed indefinitely.