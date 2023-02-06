Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Day Before

The Day Before trailer accused of copying other games

It seems the controversy around this game is endless.

Another lot of controversy has hit The Day Before as people are now pointing out the game's recent trailer looks like a lot of other titles.

Previously, The Day Before had been critiqued for its lack of showing any gameplay, but now that it has people have found similarities between the zombie survival title and Call of Duty: Black Ops III, The Last of Us, and the Division.

Where once the game was the most wish-listed on Steam, it seems now a lot of people have turned on The Day Before, and are praying for its downfall.

What do you think of The Day Before?

The Day Before

