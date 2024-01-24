The Day Before servers have been shut down

HQ

The last surviving parts of the heavily criticised The Day Before have now been scrapped, and the servers were shut down yesterday - less than six weeks after the game was launched on Steam. Almost 200,000 copies were sold before the studio Fntastic closed its doors in the wake of all the refunds and criticism from dissatisfied buyers.

Here at the editorial office, we were unimpressed by the game too and our reviewer described the game as a hastily concocted scam project in their review. You can read it here.

Did you have the misfortune to try The Day Before, and what were your opinions on the game?