The Day Before plans its return to Steam and announces new beta

One of the most unusual stories in recent videogame development has been the one surrounding The Day Before, the Fntastic studio title that was even suspected of not existing, in the same way as Abandoned. Moreover, the fact that its gameplay presentation a few months ago looked a lot (but a lot) like The Last of Us didn't bode well with the community. And then the game was delayed, citing a licensing error and a calendar application. Things didn't look so good for the development that even Valve itself took down the game's Steam page.

But the studio is not throwing in the towel, and in a statement to PCGamesN they say not only that they are sticking to the 10 november release date, but also that they are going to return to Steam and release a playable demo.

"As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game. This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product."

"And for those wondering if the game [is] gonna be on Steam, it should be on Steam, yes. Team is working on it."

Still interested in the Day Before?