The Day Before makers blame attention seeking bloggers for the game's failure

Most of us saw the writing on the wall long before The Day Before launched as Early Access in December, and the fact that the developers at Fntastic posted a message basically stating "Please be kind to us, we tried our best" three days before the game's release was the final warning side that made even more people skeptical. Then it wasn't surprising at all when the negative reception lead to 75% of the initial player base dropping out days after launch and the studio closing down. You would think the servers being shut down was the final nail in the coffin and last thing we heard about this absurd game and story, but no.

Fntastic has decided to have the final say by posting a message on X that seemingly is an attempt to explain how and why The Day Before ended up the way it did. The problem is that it also reads like "It's not our fault. We didn't lie or mislead you. We even refunded your purchase, so everything is okay". Am I wrong?

Especially the response to <em>"Who made money on The Day Before?" is laughable, as it's a great example of the Fntastic trying to deflect by stating that bloggers/influencers obviously got a lot of attention by making videos that could be called hyperbolic with some very attention seeking headlines. These did apparently deceive many players and potential buyers, making the situation even worse. Welcome to 2024, Fntastic...

What do you think? Has Fntastic handled this The Day Before situation well, okay or horrible?