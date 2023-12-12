The Day Before is no longer available to purchase on Steam

HQ

It has been a rough launch to say the least for The Day Before. User reviews on Steam pounded the game as soon as it was made available, and yesterday we reported that the developer of the game, Fntastic, had announced its closure just days after launch.

Now, if you go to the game's Steam store page, you'll find no button to purchase it. It has been quietly removed from the marketplace and it's unlikely it's going to come back. In a sense, this could make some owners of The Day Before reconsider a refund request, as they're holding onto a bit of gaming history.

Fntastic did say that the servers would remain open for the game for the time being, but with it being removed from Steam, we can't imagine those servers are going to stay open long. There's going to be no redemption arc here, it seems.