The Day Before is being sold by scalpers for $300

HQ

We're not sure why you'd want to spend even £40 on The Day Before, but apparently people are selling the game for almost ten times that amount.

If you're not clued in, The Day Before has been delisted from Steam for a little while now, following the game absolutely bombing. It has caused the developer to shut down and everyone who wanted a refund got one. But, on the key selling site Green Man Gaming, it seems that not everyone gave up their copy.

Smelling profit, scalpers are offering close to £400 for a copy of the game, which seems ridiculous considering no one wanted to play it when it was a tenth of the price. Still, scalpers will do as they please, and if they see scarcity, they don't care if it doesn't make sense they'll try and sell at a wild profit.