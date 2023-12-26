Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Day Before

The Day Before is being sold by scalpers for $300

Now that the game has been delisted from Steam, it seems people are looking to make a profit.

We're not sure why you'd want to spend even £40 on The Day Before, but apparently people are selling the game for almost ten times that amount.

If you're not clued in, The Day Before has been delisted from Steam for a little while now, following the game absolutely bombing. It has caused the developer to shut down and everyone who wanted a refund got one. But, on the key selling site Green Man Gaming, it seems that not everyone gave up their copy.

Smelling profit, scalpers are offering close to £400 for a copy of the game, which seems ridiculous considering no one wanted to play it when it was a tenth of the price. Still, scalpers will do as they please, and if they see scarcity, they don't care if it doesn't make sense they'll try and sell at a wild profit.

The Day Before

