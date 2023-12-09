Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Day Before

The Day Before has already lost 75% of its player base

This significant drop has occurred just two days after launch.

Zombie MMO The Day Before has lost the bulk of its player base after it launched to 'Overwhelmingly Negative' reviews on Steam.

PCGamesN has spotted that the game is currently averaging around 9,000 - 10,000 concurrent players which is down 75% when compared to its launch figure of 38,104. This is pretty significant when you consider that it launched two days ago (7th December).

Despite only being in Early Access, The Day Before has largely been criticised for its buggy nature and its lack of things for players to do. Developer Fntastic rolled out a day one patch which addresses some of these issues, but this hasn't stopped players leaving in droves.

