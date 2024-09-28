The Day Before developers are trying to raise funds for a new project

HQ

Against all odds, the highly controversial studio has risen from the ashes of The Day Before fiasco and is now preparing to launch a new campaign. The Day Before was launched in Early Access just under a year ago and quickly became a target for outraged players who felt they had been deceived. The criticism was harsh against the seemingly contentless, buggy game, and the developers eventually chose to shut down the servers just weeks after launch.

But everyone deserves a second chance, right? At least that's what the developers themselves believe, as they stated in an announcement:"

Regaining trust will be tough, but we're motivated to make more games if our Kickstarter succeeds. With its 'all or nothing' model, contributions will be refunded if we miss the target. We value your support, and all funds will go to development, not profit

The amount Fntastic is asking for is 200 000 USD, and in return, they promise to launch their new project on 'all' platforms. They describe the game itself as a multiplayer party for 4-8 participants with physics-based challenges.

You play as life-weary workers trying to escape the vicious cycle of deadly factories from which there's no easy way out. Legend has it that only one great and mysterious individual has ever escaped. Team up with 4-8 players for pure multiplayer co-op physics-based fun challenges.

What do you think, does the studio deserve a second chance?