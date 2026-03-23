The date and time for the next Clásico has been announced, and it could decide LaLiga

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LaLiga has announced the times for the next and potentially final Clásico of the season between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, as part of Matchday 35 out of 38 in LaLiga. It will be played on Sunday, May 10, at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT, at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Given the current positions of both teams in LaLiga, the next Clásico could be crucial. FC Barcelona still leads with 73 points, and Real Madrid is four points behind with 69 points. Notably, Real Madrid has just passed one of their key "mid-term exams" of the season, defeating Atlético de Madrid 3-2 on Sunday, with goals again by Vinícius Jr. and Federico Valverde, keeping the hopes of a "remontada" in LaLiga alive.

But for Madrid to win LaLiga, winning the next Clásico seems an absolute "must": they lost their last Clásico in the SuperCup, but defeated Barça in the first Clásico in LaLiga, back with Xabi Alonso at the helm...

With the international break, LaLiga stops, and will resume on April 3-6, with Barcelona playing against Atlético de Madrid on April 4, the first of three matches between Atleti and Barcelona in only ten days: in LaLiga on April 4 and in Champions League quarter-finals on April 8 and 14.

The Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on May 10 will be the final one of the season... unless both teams manage to triumph in quarter and semi-finals of the Champions League, where they wouldn't meet until a potential final...