The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me launches in November

So far, Supermassive Games' and Bandai Namco's The Dark Pictures series hasn't delivered any masterpieces. What it does have offered though, is pretty good looking and well made horror adventures clearly aimed toward fans of the genre at a more affordable price; The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope and The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes.

Just in time for Gamescom, the developer and publisher has announced the release date for the fourth installation in the series, and it turns out The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me launches on November 18. Judging by the trailer, the game is somewhat similar to The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes when it comes to gameplay, and we can look forward to more action besides just clicking on things and doing Quick Time Events.

Check it out below, we firmly believe Saw fans especially will appreciate this one.