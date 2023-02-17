The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR gets 10 minute gameplay presentation

HQ

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will unfortunately not make it to PlayStation VR2's launch next week, but it's just a month away. Then it's time to show us why both Sony and the developers have highlighted the game so much in the upcoming headset's marketing.

This is done with a 10-minute gameplay presentation that both shows and explains how The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR uses several of PS VR2's new features to take both the immersion and scares to a completely new level. That includes tracking your eyes, make you feel what's going on both in your head and hands, and obviously far better visuals and sound design than Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.