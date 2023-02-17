Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR gets 10 minute gameplay presentation

The PlayStation VR2 exclusive will definitely scare you with some nifty tricks.

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will unfortunately not make it to PlayStation VR2's launch next week, but it's just a month away. Then it's time to show us why both Sony and the developers have highlighted the game so much in the upcoming headset's marketing.

This is done with a 10-minute gameplay presentation that both shows and explains how The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR uses several of PS VR2's new features to take both the immersion and scares to a completely new level. That includes tracking your eyes, make you feel what's going on both in your head and hands, and obviously far better visuals and sound design than Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VRThe Dark Pictures: Switchback VRThe Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

