The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delayed to March

PlayStation VR2 just lost one of its biggest launch titles.

Remember when I wrote about PlayStation VR2's launch games last week and Sony was very careful about specifying parts of the line-up was set to arrive within a month of the hardware's release? Well, one of the games we thought would be ready on day one will now come a few weeks later.

Supermassive Games has announced The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is getting delayed from February 22 to March 16 because the developers need a bit more time to get some extra polish done. Not a bad idea when the studio's games for Sony's original VR headset vary a lot in quality. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood is neat, however, so I'm hopefully this will be good as well.

