The Dark Pictures: Little Hope gets a new release date

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope was initially expected to land by the end of August, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco decided to push the launch into the autumn. Now we have a specific date.

In fact, now we know Supermassive's new horror game is expected on October 30 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Just like its predecessor Man of Medan, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will have a single-player mode and it will be possible to share the experience with a friend online thanks to the Shared Mode, or with a maximum of five players in Movie Night mode.

In addition, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be available in three different versions: Standard, Limited and Collector's Editions, with some pre-order bonuses. Let's see the details below:

The Limited Edition includes both Little Hope and Man of Medan games, a Dark Pictures fabric map, two collectible map pins and a metal box (with 4 spaces).

• The Collector's Edition includes Little Hope game, a Dark Pictures fabric map, two collectible map pins, a metal box (with 4 spaces) and a replica of Mary's doll from 1692. This edition is available only at BNEE online store.

• Pre-order bonus: Early access to the Curator's Cut version (new scenes in addition to the cinema version and several playable characters with relative choices and outcomes).

Are you ready for this new fearsome adventure?