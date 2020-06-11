Cookies

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope has been delayed

Supermassive Games just announced that the second game in its horror anthology, Little Hope, won't release this summer.

COVID-19 continues to mess up the schedules for gamers across the globe and the latest industry happening to be postponed is the release of Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. Due to wanting to keep the team working on the game safe, which includes actors and stage crews, Supermassive Games is postponing the release (which was set to happen this summer) to autumn 2020, as explained in a statement by Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels.

Surely, it's a delay we can all live with but this autumn will most definitely be packed with games to play.

